Mark P. Marron Sells 4,446 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark P. Marron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00.

PLUS stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ePlus by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

