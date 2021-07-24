Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,229.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,209.64. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

