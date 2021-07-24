MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $470.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.
MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.23.
In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
