MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $470.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

