Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.75 ($1.87). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 140.40 ($1.83), with a volume of 6,306,532 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.