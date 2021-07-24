Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.65.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

