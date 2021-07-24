MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage, and the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2021 despite uncertain market conditions. Moreover, strong balance sheet, solid FCF profile, raised 2021 view and INTREN buyout are encouraging. Also, strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2021 and beyond. However, COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market remain potent headwinds.”

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $95,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.