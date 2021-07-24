Masterton Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Masterton Capital Management LP decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 3.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,031. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

