Matrix AI Network Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $510,469.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00372289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

