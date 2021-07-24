Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MATX opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Matson has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

