Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $85,091,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 194,823 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE opened at $114.89 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -359.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.