Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

