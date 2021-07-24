Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,658,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

