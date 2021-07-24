Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 9,376 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

