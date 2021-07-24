Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $483,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

