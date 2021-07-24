Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $744,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $20,507,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

