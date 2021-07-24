MBIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 898 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MBIA by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of MBIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

