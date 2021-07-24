McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $239.68 and last traded at $239.47, with a volume of 136420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

