mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.32 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of MDF opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$282.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

