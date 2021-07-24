Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MDRR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

