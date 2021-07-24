MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to report $158.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.40 million and the lowest is $158.35 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $890.65 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MAX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,214 shares of company stock worth $8,749,758.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

