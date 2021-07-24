Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Given a $11.56 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $11.56 target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

MDIBY stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

