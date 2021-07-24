Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

