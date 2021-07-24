Mercantile Bank Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.