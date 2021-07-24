Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $308.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.30. The company has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

