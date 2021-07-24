Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 224,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

