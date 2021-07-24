Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.41. 840,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

