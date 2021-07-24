Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

