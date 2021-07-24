Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $90.29. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 337 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

