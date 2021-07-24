Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $90.29. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 337 shares.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
