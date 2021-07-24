Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $90.29. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

