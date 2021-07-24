Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

