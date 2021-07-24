MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MCBS stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.52.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

