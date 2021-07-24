MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,633. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.