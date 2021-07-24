Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 416.20 ($5.44). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 878,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

