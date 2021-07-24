Millennium Management LLC Buys 83,476 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $41,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PFGC stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.