Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,177.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 296,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $4,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.48 and a 52 week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.