Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.28% of Cincinnati Bell worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 74.1% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 449,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

