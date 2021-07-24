Millennium Management LLC Invests $37.02 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 545,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,015,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southern Copper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after buying an additional 129,843 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 239,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

