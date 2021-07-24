Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $38,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.