Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.0970 on Top Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market cap of $1.24 million and $38,202.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0970 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00866979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,800,416 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

