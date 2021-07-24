MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in PG&E by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 846,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in PG&E by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 239,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 113,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

