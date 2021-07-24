MML Investors Services LLC Invests $206,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

