MML Investors Services LLC Invests $226,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $589.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

