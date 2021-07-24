MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

DEA stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.