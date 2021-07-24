MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

UAA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

