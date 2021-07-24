Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $167.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.13.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $191.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

