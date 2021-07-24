Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MONY. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.24.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

