Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

