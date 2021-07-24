Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7,465.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,394,000 after purchasing an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

