Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 7,465.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 129,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

