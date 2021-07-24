Morgan Stanley Acquires 341,965 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Cedar Fair worth $249,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

